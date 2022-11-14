Tamil actor Karthi's Facebook account hacked

Tamil actor Karthi said his Facebook account has been hacked and his team is working with the social media giant to restore it.

The 45-year-old actor, known for Tamil hits such as Paruthiveeran, Paiyaa, Naan Mahaan Alla, Siruthai and Kaithi, shared the news in a post on Twitter. "Hello guys, my Facebook page has been hacked. We are trying to restore it with Fb team," Karthi wrote. Reacting to his tweet, a fan asked, “What? Sardar’s account has been hacked!” Another commented, “The plight Sardar has to face.”

On the work, the actor most recently starred in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan-I, alongside Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.