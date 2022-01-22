Tamil Director Gitanjali Selvaraghavan tests positive for Covid
By IANS | Published: January 22, 2022 12:00 PM2022-01-22T12:00:05+5:302022-01-22T12:05:16+5:30
Chennai, Jan 22 Gitanjali, who is also the wife of Selvaraghavan, has announced that she has tested positive for Covid-19. She is a Tamil film director, as is her husband
Taking to Instagram, the director explained the discomfort she was facing by way of a post that was laced with humour.
She wrote: "My achy breaky head ... Isolation day 2. Dear God, When I said help me get rid of all negativity in my life this year, I did not mean this. I will happily take any number of negatives in my Covid tests. Yours sincerely, Gitanjali."
The list of those from the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries testing positive for Covid-19 keeps getting longer with each passing day. Only recently, Mammootty, Dulquer Salman, Keerthy Suresh and Suresh Gopi announced that they had tested positive.
