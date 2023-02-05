Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin condoles veteran singer Vani Jairam's death

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday, condoled the death of late veteran singer Vani Jairam, who passed away at the age of 78.

Vani Jairam, who was recently honoured with the Padma Bhushan, passed away at her residence in Chennai on Saturday.

Talking to media today, the CM said, "I am shocked to hear about Vani Jayaram demise. She has sung more than 10 thousand songs in 19 languages. She was born in Vellore district."

"Her name has been announced for Padma Bhusan award but she died before receiving her award. My heartfelt condolences to her family," he added.

According to the police, Vani Jairam's house- help, Malarkodi, had reached her residence on Saturday morning but she did not receive any response upon knocking repeatedly. That is when the house-help alerted Jairam's sister Uma.

After Uma and Malarkodi entered the house using a set of duplicate keys they found the singer unconscious in her bedroom with bruises on her forehead. Police arrived and found her dead.

Following her death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also remembered her in a tweet. He wrote, "The talented Vani Jairam Ji will be remembered for her melodious voice and rich works, which covered diverse languages and reflected different emotions. Her passing away is a major loss for the creative world. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Born as Kalaivani in Tamil Nadu's Vellore, to a Tamil family of classically trained musicians, Jairam's career started in 1971.

She won the National Film Awards for Best Female Playback Singer three times and also has won State Government awards from the states of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

Jairam has sung in Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Gujarati, Haryanvi, Assamese, Tulu, and Bengali, among others.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor