Tamil Superstar Ravi Mohan Receives Eviction Notice for Chennai Bungalow Over ₹7.64 Crore Unpaid Loan

Ravi Mohan, who has established himself as one of the leading actors in Tamil cinema has been facing challenges both personally as well as professionally. The actor’s divorce has been a topic of discussion for the past few months, with singer Kenisha being cited as a major reason. As per reports, Ravi Mohan has reportedly refused to accept a seizure notice issued by a private bank for his luxury bungalow in ECR, Chennai. The bank has confirmed that this action was taken due to non-payment of installments for the past 10 months.At a pre-release event for the film 3 BHK, starring Siddharth, R Sarathkumar, Devayani, Yogi Babu and Meetha Raghunath, he talked about his living situation and said he’s living in a rented house for the ‘first time.’

While announcing his separation from Aarti, the actor wrote in a note, “Life is a journey filled with various chapters, each presenting its own opportunities and challenges. As many of you have followed my journey both on and off screen with utmost love and support, I have always strived to be as transparent and honest with my fans and the media as much as possible. It is with a heavy heart that I must share a deeply personal update with all of you. After much thought, reflections and discussions, I have taken the difficult decision to proceed with the dissolution of my marriage with Aarti.” Meanwhile, on the work front, Ravi Mohan was last seen in Kadhalika Neramillai and is gearing up for several exciting projects, including Karathey Babu, Genie, Parasakthi, and Thani Oruvan 2. His first production under the Ravi Mohan Studios banner will be Bro Code, directed by Karthik Yogi and starring Ravi himself alongside SJ Suryah.