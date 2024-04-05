Tanish Mahendru reveals he would have dinner at gurudwara to save money

Mumbai, April 5 Actor Tanish Mahendru, who gained the spotlight with his work in the TV show 'Rabb Se Hai Dua', has talked about his days of struggle.

The actor recalled how there had been days he would have dinner from a Gurudwara just to save some money.

"There was a time when I got admitted to a hospital because I was struggling so much looking out for work," he said.

The actor said: "I used to roam around the city asking people for work, walking 10 kms a day because I couldn’t afford the traveling convenience."

Tanish found himself alone, struggling with financial constraints.

"I had no friend who could take care of me. I wasn’t eating properly, I couldn’t afford proper meals, was eating only bread, butter and milk the entire day."

The actor added: "There have been times when I have eaten my dinner from a Gurudwara just to save some money. But I never doubted myself; I always knew I'd make it one day."

