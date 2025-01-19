Tanu Weds Manu 3: R Madhavan Reacts to Rumors About the Franchise’s Return

Tanu Weds Manu, featuring Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan, remains a fan favorite, with their on-screen chemistry as a married couple being unmatched. The original film was a box office success, and its 2015 sequel, 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns,' solidified this achievement. There has been much speculation about a third installment, leaving fans eagerly awaiting an official announcement.

Recently, actor R Madhavan addressed the rumors during an appearance on The Indian Express' 'Screen Show'. When asked about the possibility of 'Tanu Weds Manu 3', he stated, "I have no idea about it. There is a discussion about it on Instagram as well. People are asking me questions on social media. But, I have not yet been asked by Anand L Rai or anyone else about the third part of 'Tanu Weds Manu'."

Madhavan's response has caught the attention of fans, sparking excitement and further speculation online. While the actor hasn’t confirmed any developments, his comments suggest that discussions about the potential third installment are already creating buzz among audiences and on social media.

For now, fans of the 'Tanu Weds Manu' series will have to wait for an official announcement from director Anand L Rai or the production team to see if the beloved franchise will return to the big screen.