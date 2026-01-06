Tara Sharma feels both nostalgic & adventurous on the first day of shoot for 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2'

Mumbai, Jan 6 Actress Tara Sharma is back on the set and this time for the shoot of the sequel of her beloved laughter ride "Khosla Ka Ghosla".

As she reunited with some old buddies from the original drama, such as Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parvin Dabas, and Kiran Juneja, Tara felt both nostalgic and adventurous on the first day of the shoot for "Khosla Ka Ghosla 2".

Spilling her emotions, Tara took to her Instagram handle and posted a fun selfie with co-stars Anupam Kher, Parvin Dabas, and Kiran Juneja.

Her post also included a nostalgic note, celebrating a new journey with some old co-passengers. Tara wrote, "And it begins (red heart emoji) #khoslakaghosla 2…shooting with many from our KKG 1 fam and some new. Nostalgia and new adventures. Great to reunite with many, missing those not here and looking forward to the acting and the rest joining and us all hopefully creating another film you all love, safely, smoothly and successfully touch wood. (sic)"

She revealed that her first day of the shoot turned out to be extremely fun. Tara went on to write, "Not revealing anything but my first day on this set so a Woh Yah Hooo post with some from the OG squad seemed right! Will post more as and when able to and nearer release! Have a super day all."

Meanwhile, as Ravi Kishan joins the cast of "Khosla Ka Ghosla 2", Kher uploaded a video on social media, expressing his excitement to work with him.

"A BRILLIANT ACTOR AND A GREAT HUMAN BEING: Extremely Happy, Delighted and Joyous to have a very dear friend @ravikishann join the cast of #KhoslaKaGhosla2. We worked together long time back. But this is going to be super special. I admire Ravi as an excellent actor, a hardworking parliamentarian and above all as the PERSON that he is!! Calm, Humble, Compassionate, Helpful, Sincere and someone who LOVES #Bharat passionately! Looking forward to our scenes together! Har Har MAHADEV! #Actor #KKG2.", Kher captioned the post.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor