Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain break up amicably

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain have reported part ways. The duo who never admitted about dating each other have called it quits, as reported by ETimes. The report stated that, "Aadar and Tara have decided to amicably part ways." It further revealed, "They're both mature and they will still remain friends and care for each other fondly." Since, Tara and Aadar seem to be quite cordial with each other, given their social media adulation.

The news about them parting ways is indeed shocking as there has been no sign of any rift between them. Earlier, in an interview with Brides Today, Tara had opened up about Aadar and also revealed how she doesn’t believe in hiding relationship status. She had said, “There are many who constantly tell actors to be hushed about our relationships, but I see absolutely no reason to do that. I don’t believe there is anything to hide when you are proud of something or someone, and I am happy to speak about my partner Aadar. The past year has been hard for everyone. We have had so many lockdowns, restrictions, and one couldn’t step out. But these are the times that reveal one's genuine friendships and, quite frankly, the ones that have lasted through this time are the ones that will be taken forward.”