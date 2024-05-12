Tara Sutaria recreates her 'teen queen's 70s pic for Mother's Day; calls it a 'work of art'

Mumbai, May 12 On the occasion of Mother's Day, actress Tara Sutaria recreated a photo of her mom Tina, extending warm wishes to her 'teen queen'.

Taking to Instagram, Tara dropped a collage in which we can see an old picture of her mother, wearing a red outfit, and matching earrings.

The 'Student of the Year 2' actress wore a matching outfit like that of her mother, earrings, and did similar makeup.

The actress penned a heartwarming post, which reads: "Recreated a photograph of my mum from the 70's for Mother's Day! (My earring is handmade by me to recreate the same look as the original. A work of art lol) @bobbibrownindia I couldn't have done this without my BB team! Every product matched the original shades she used perfectly! @tinasutaria Happy Mother's Day our Teen Queen!!!"

In the Stories section, Tara shared the same photo with a caption: "Mama bear and baby bear."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tara was last seen in the 2023 survival thriller ‘Apurva’. The film also stars Rajpal Yadav and Abhishek Banerjee.

Earlier, she was featured in movies like ‘Ek Villain Returns’, ‘Tadap’, and ‘Heropanti 2’.

