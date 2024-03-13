Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actors Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat Reportedly Engaged In Quiet Ceremony in Gujarat

Recently, the Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah serial has become newsworthy due to an ongoing controversy with the director. Meanwhile, according to reports by News 18, Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat are engaged as per the source both gotten engaged in a quiet ceremony outside Mumbai. The engagement allegedly took place in Vadodara, Gujarat, where the couple exchanged rings in the presence of their families. Raj played the character of Tappu until his departure from the show in December 2022.

Sources close to the actors revealed that Munmun and Raj have been in a relationship since Raj joined the sitcom, and their families have accepted their union. The engagement took place just a few days back. The two apparently exchanged rings in Vadodara (Gujarat). Munmun and Raj’s families have accepted their relationship and they were also present at the ceremony,” the source said.

“They have been dating ever since Raj joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It was very evident. Everyone on the sets knew about it. In fact, some people were certain that Munmun and Raj would get married eventually. Therefore, it is not shocking that they are engaged now,” the source added.

Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat Denied Daiting Rumors

TOI was the first to report about their dating back in September 2021. However, Munmun had dismissed the report and put out a strong denial on her social media handle. "To the media and their zero credibility ‘journos’, who has given you the right to post ‘imaginary’ ‘made up’ articles in people’s name about their private life without their consent? Are you liable to the damage that you cause to their lives with your reckless behaviour? You don’t stop at shoving your cameras on the face of a grieving woman who just lost her love or lost her son, in a funeral, just for your TRPs. You can stoop to any level to create sensational articles/headlines at the cost of someone’s dignity, but are you going to take responsibility for wrecking havoc in their lives?? If no then, you should be ashamed of yourself!!" she had written.

Later, Raj also addressed the dating rumors and issued a statement on Instagram. "To everyone, who has been constantly writing about me, THINK of the repercussions that can happen in my life because of your ‘COOKED UP’ (false) stories and that too about my life without my consent. All the creative people out there please channelize your creativity somewhere else it will be helpful to you. May God bless them with good sense.”