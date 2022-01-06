Tasheen Shah reveals upcoming track on child marriage in 'Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi'

Mumbai, Jan 6 Child actor Tasheen Shah will be portraying the role of a girl child named Gayatri in the show 'Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi'.

She is a very good poet and wishes to study further. But, her father wants to get her married and settle well in a good family. The upcoming track of the television series will be focusing on the topic of child marriage.

Remarking on her role, Tasheen says: "I am overwhelmed to be a part of such a vital track of Mere Sai. The show touches the ground on such important and relevant issues and the viewers always have something to take away from each track. Being a part of such a show is a miracle to me because I always wanted to be part of 'Mere Sai' and with Sai Baba's blessings, this is the second time I am a part of the show."

She goes on to say: "Even my family is excited to watch me yet again in such a show that circulates positivity and gives viewers a strong message."

'Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

