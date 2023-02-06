Taylor Swift brings down the midnight sky to Grammys 2023 Red Carpet in deep blue ensemble

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift attended the 65th Grammy Awards Red Carpet looking like a dream in her midnight blue ensemble.

At the 2023 ceremony in Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, the musician brought the night sky along by donning a deep blue ensemble, which featured a long-sleeved turtleneck crop top and matching maxi skirt flowing from a bodycon fit into a circular draped train on the carpet.

Swift accessorized with a set of sparkling lattice-style diamond earrings, the ideal complement to her luminous look, and a matching deep blue manicure. She swept her hair up into a classic bun with her signature fringe bangs falling delicately on her forehead.

At the 2023 Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, Swift is nominated in several categories, including Song of the Year, Best Music Video, Best Country Song and Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Swift was particularly excited about this year's Grammy Awards because she was nominated for Song of the Year for 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)'.

In an emotional Instagram story post following the 2023 Grammy Award nominations release, Swift wrote, "So many reasons to lose my damn mind today but All Too Well 10 is the song I am the most proud of, out of anything I've ever written."

Meanwhile, according to Variety, Beyonce leads the 2023 Grammy Awards with nine nominations, and if she wins four trophies, she would become the most-awarded solo artist in Grammy history. Three Grammys would tie her for the most in Grammy history.

She's up for record of the year, song of the year, album of the year, and other honours, including three of the night's top prizes.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor