Taylor Swift concludes Philadelphia leg of Eras tour, says, "Most magical 3 hometown shows"

Washington [US], May 17 : The American singer-songwriter has finally concluded the Philadelphia leg of her Eras Tour. The singer expressed her emotive ride of performing for three consecutive nights in her hometown.

Taylor who is in her 'Midnight' era penned down a heartfelt note on concluding her Philadelphia leg which is her hometown. The singer also narrated how she sang her song for her mother on Mother's Day which was an emotional hobble for the pop star.

Swift took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday to drop a post featuring her multiple photographs from concert nights. The beautiful caption of the post read, "Philly was a dream, honestly. Playing three nights in the stadium I used to see on tv when my dad watched Eagles games every Sunday. The most magical 3 hometown shows a girl could hope for. Plus I got to emotionally hobble my way through singing The Best Day for my mom on Mother's Day. I love you all so much and am counting down the hours til Foxborough!!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsTyPTdOHHL/

As earlier reported by Variety, a US-based media house, in a video circulating over the internet which has gained millions of views Taylor can be seen stopping security personnel to lay off a fan during her show in Philadelphia.

In the incident, "She's fine," Swift is first seen telling security during the number. Then: "She wasn't doing anything." The singer shouts: "Hey! Stop!". Later again, after the next scheduled use of the word "hey!" in the lyrics, she orders security to "stop," before going back to singing and performing choreography.

The gesture of the singer was well received by the netizens as they tagged her as 'Queen' after getting involved in the incident.

The Eras tour began March 17 in Glendale, Arizona and will wrap up in the U.S. with the last night of five-night concerts at L.A.'s SoFi Stadium on Aug. 9.

