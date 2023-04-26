Taylor Swift fan killed by alleged drunk driver after attending Houston concert

Los Angeles [US], April 26 : A 20-year-old fan of Taylor Swift was killed by an alleged drunk driver after attending the singer's concert in Houston.

According to Page Six, Jacob Lewis (20) was driving back from the concert venue when his car stalled, prompting him to get out of the vehicle to try and push it onto the shoulder of the road.

His sister, April Bancroft, stayed in the driver's seat to steer their red Buick.

While Lewis was pushing the car, Alan Bryant Hayes who was intoxicated at the time swerved and hit Lewis with his black Volkswagen Beetle.

Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hayes was eventually caught and has since been charged with third-offence felony driving while intoxicated and failure to stop and render aid, according to Houston Police.

More details regarding the mishap are awaited.

