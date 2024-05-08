Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce lands maiden big role in Ryan Murphy’s ‘Grotesquerie’

Los Angeles, May 8 Football player Travis Kelce, who is rumoured to be dating singer Taylor Swift, has joined the cast of Ryan Murphy‘s new horror series 'Grotesquerie'.

He has been cast opposite Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance and Lesley Manville in the series, reports variety.com.

Details about his role are still under wraps, but this marks Kelce’s first major acting role.

Kelce confirmed the news on Instagram Story.

“Guys, guess who I am working with in ‘Grotesquerie’?” Nash-Betts asked in the video before panning over to Kelce.

“Stepping into new territory with Niecy,” Kelce added.

He has earlier acted in multiple sketches during his hosting stint on 'Saturday Night Live' in March 2023. He also appeared in one episode of the Showtime series 'Moonbase 8', starring Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker and John C. Reilly.

Along with breaking into acting, Kelce made his debut as a film producer on the 2024 indie film 'My Dear Friend Zoe'.

