Teachers’ Day 2025: From Aamir Khan to Rani Mukerji, Actors Who Played Iconic Teacher Roles in Bollywood

Every year, India observes Teachers’ Day to acknowledge the invaluable contributions of teachers in guiding and shaping the lives of students. This day not only honours the dedication of educators but also highlights their role as mentors and torchbearers of knowledge. In Bollywood, several actors have stepped into the shoes of teachers on the big screen, portraying characters that emphasize the power of learning and mentorship. Their performances have often brought forward the complex, emotional, and inspiring bond shared between students and teachers, making these roles memorable and impactful for audiences across generations.

1. Aamir Khan – Taare Zameen Par

When it comes to Teachers’ Day, Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen Par is the film that instantly comes to mind. Playing an empathetic art teacher, Khan helps Ishaan, an eight-year-old child with dyslexia, rediscover his potential. Instead of punishing or ignoring the boy’s struggles, Aamir’s character nurtures his creativity and builds his confidence. Directed and acted by Khan himself, the film is remembered as a touching portrayal of the impact a caring teacher can have on a child’s life. It continues to resonate with audiences as a heartfelt tribute to teachers who go beyond textbooks to inspire growth.

2. Hrithik Roshan – Super 30

In 2019, Hrithik Roshan won acclaim for his performance as real-life mathematician Anand Kumar in Super 30. The film tells the story of Anand’s efforts to mentor underprivileged students in cracking India’s toughest exam — the IIT entrance test. Hrithik’s portrayal highlighted the struggles of a passionate teacher working against odds, contrasting starkly with profit-driven coaching centres. Under the direction of Vikas Bahl, the movie not only showcased resilience but also celebrated education as a tool for empowerment. With supporting roles from Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi, Super 30 stood out as an inspirational story about selfless teaching.

3. Rani Mukerji – Hichki

Rani Mukerji took on an unconventional teacher’s role in Hichki, portraying a woman with Tourette’s syndrome. Despite her condition, her character accepts the challenge of teaching underprivileged students dismissed as troublemakers. Through persistence and compassion, she gradually builds trust and helps them transform their lives. Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, the film struck a chord with audiences and became a box office success. Rani’s performance was lauded for breaking stereotypes and showing how determination can overcome personal and social barriers. Hichki remains a reminder of the resilience and courage many real-life teachers display in classrooms every day.

4. Amitabh Bachchan – Black

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black featured Amitabh Bachchan in one of his most powerful roles as a teacher. His character guides a deaf and blind girl, played by Rani Mukerji, in navigating life’s challenges. The film highlights the determination of a mentor who refuses to give up on his student, using unconventional methods to help her read, write, and communicate. Amitabh’s performance was widely praised, with critics applauding the emotional intensity and patience reflected in the role. Black continues to be celebrated as a film about the transformative relationship between a teacher and student, breaking barriers of disability and isolation.

5. Boman Irani – 3 Idiots

Unlike traditional portrayals, Boman Irani’s Professor Viru Sahastrabudhe, or “Virus,” in 3 Idiots embodied the rigid, high-pressure side of India’s education system. As a stern college principal, he emphasized excellence over creativity, often clashing with Aamir Khan’s free-spirited student. His character sparked conversations about flaws in the academic structure and the undue burden placed on learners. Despite being an antagonist, Boman’s role was unforgettable and added depth to the film’s message. 3 Idiots became a blockbuster hit, blending humour and emotion, while questioning societal definitions of success. It remains one of Bollywood’s strongest commentaries on education.

Teachers’ Day Significance

Teachers’ Day is celebrated every year on September 5 to honour Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India’s second President, philosopher, and Bharat Ratna recipient, born in 1888. The day acknowledges the tireless work of teachers in shaping individuals and society. Bollywood’s portrayal of educators through films like Taare Zameen Par, Super 30, Hichki, Black, and 3 Idiots reflects the immense impact teachers can have in classrooms and beyond. These cinematic tributes serve as reminders that teaching is not merely a profession but a mission that changes lives. On this day, India salutes its educators who continue to inspire generations.