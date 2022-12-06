Team 'Uunchai' urges fans not to watch pirated version of film

Makers of the recently released family entertainer film 'Uunchai' requested the fans not to watch a pirated version of the film and visit the nearest theatre for the big screen experience as the film enters its fourth week.

Taking to Instagram, Rajshri productions shared a statement, which reads, "We, the cast and crew of Rajshri's "Uunchai", would want to thank each and every one of you for the overwhelming love showered upon our film. A special shoutout to every member of the audience who went to the theatre with family and loved ones and contributed to making "Uunchai" an exclusive BIG screen experience."

Helmed by Sooraj Bharjatya 'Uunchai' was released on November 11 and garnered a massive response from the audience.

"As 'Uunchai' continues to run in theatres in its 4th week, we as a unit stand proud and humbled. It is the desire of our hearts to see 'Uunchai' have a strong and long run at the theatres and therefore, "Uunchai" will not have an online release very soon. We gave "Uunchai", 7 years of passion, hard work and above all love! From its conception to its release, every day, we have kept you, our audience in mind and have crafted an experience that we would want you to cherish and remember! The experience of watching a film on the big screen is simply magical! Watching a pirated version of the film on your electronic devices or delaying your watch, waiting for the film to release online, would mean robbing yourself of this magical experience," the statement further reads.

The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles.

"So, step out today, go to a theatre near you. Take family and friends along. Relive the experience of buying tickets. Celebrate "Uunchai", celebrate films and theatres again with movie lovers known and unknown! Fill up the theatres with your love for films! As makers, your entertainment is our only motivation. See you at the theatres," the statement concluded.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film collected approx. Rs 29.82 crores in three weeks.

( With inputs from ANI )

