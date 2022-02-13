Teaser of new song from Amitabh Bachchan's 'Jhund' out!

One of the most highly anticipated films of 2022 is undoubtedly, the Nagraj Popatrao Manjule film, starring Amitabh Bachchan, 'Jhund'. The makers released the teaser of their upcoming song 'Aaya Ye Jhund Hai', on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, Amitabh posted the teaser of the song on his official Instagram handle, while captioning it as "Panga lene wale rote reh jayenge jab yeh #Jhund aayega aur sab ka dil jeetke jayega". The song will be released on Monday.

The song has been composed by the hit-making-duo of Ajay Atul and sung by one of the composers, Ajay Gogavale. The lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The song opens up with a bunch of slum kids walking with cricket bats, while the voice of Ajay is heard in the background with a heart pumping music.

Nagraj has earlier collaborated with Ajay-Atul in films like 'Fandry' and the game-changing hit, 'Sairat'.

The actor and the makers had earlier shared the teaser of the film, which opened to positive response from the everyone.

'Jhund' is the story of a retired sports teacher, played by Amitabh, who transforms slum kids into disciplined soccer players. It is said to be inspired from the life of of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer. The film is set for a theatrical release on 4th March, 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

