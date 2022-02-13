Teaser of 'Orey Paarvai' track from 'Rendagam' released

Chennai, Feb 13 The makers of director Fellini T.P.'s 'Rendagam', featuring actors Aravind Swami and Kunchacko Boban in the lead, on Sunday released a teaser for the romantic number 'Orey Paarvai' from the film.

The full song, which has lyrics by Mohan Raj and which has been sung by Amina Rafiq, is set to release on Monday for Valentine's Day.

'Rendagam' has been generating a lot of interest as it has been produced by actor Arya's production house The Show People, in association with August Cinema and Cineholix.

The film, which promises to have a lot of action in it, also features actors Jackie Shroff, Eesha Rebba and Adukalam Naren in important roles.

A.H. Kaashif has scored the music for the film, which has cinematography by Gautham Sankar.

