Teen drama series ‘Campus Beats’ season 2 trailer released with twice the dance and drama

Amazon miniTV has unveiled the captivating trailer of the second edition of its teen drama, Campus Beats. The latest season is all set to entertain viewers with romance, drama, and mystery, striking a chord among all dance enthusiasts. Following the journey of students from the Mumbai University of Movement and Dance, Campus Beats Season 2 will further navigate their lives as situations take a turn with more drama and beats. With the audience eagerly waiting to unfold the journey of Netra and Ishaan, the latest season will stream exclusively on Amazon miniTV from 20 October for free.

The trailer gives us a glimpse of Netra’s intriguing journey juggling her mission and passion, trying to understand her feelings as she navigates intense moments with Ishaan, the campus heartthrob. Ishaan and Netra’s love story turns into a battle of wills, to dramatic tension rising between the two strong women, Netra and Rihanna (connected by Ishaan). On the college campus, Netra’s mission is at stake and so is her situation with Ishaan and dance battles, as she gets closer to the truth.

Sharing his excitement about the new season of Campus Beats, actor Shantanu Maheshwari said, “I am thrilled to be back as Ishaan in Campus Beats Season 2. The love and adulation that the first installment received was phenomenal and it just pushed to bring the second season to audiences in just 4 weeks! Unprecedented. For me, his story has been full of challenges and drama, as he embarks on his journey to follow his passion. It will be interesting to watch Ishaan with new dimensions in his character and see his undiscovered shades. The love and support we received from the audience for the first season has definitely boosted our confidence and doubled our excitement. I am sure the viewers will be amazed to unfold the journey of Campus Beats with new equations, intense emotions, and more twists.” Helmed by the creative highbrow, Palki Malhotra, the dance series features Shantanu Maheshwari, Shruti Sinha, Sahaj Singh Chahal, Tanvi Gadkari, Harsh Dingwanii, Tanya Bhushan, Dhanshree Yadav, Teriya Magar, Adnan Khan, and Rohan Pal in pivotal roles.