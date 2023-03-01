Tehseen Poonawalla and wife Monicka Vadera blessed with a baby boy

Entrepreneur and reality TV personality Tehseen Poonawalla and his wife Monicka Vadera welcomed their first baby today morning (March 1). The couple made the announcement on social media with an adorable post.Tehseen shared a pic of their baby boy without revealing his face and introduced him to the world. The couple has named their little one – Zurvan. In the post, Tehseen wrote, “We are pleased to announce the arrival of our son ZURVAN- he who rules Time & Fate! Sending gratitude to the universe! Gratitude to the brilliant Docs & the support staff, the procedure was super fun & filled with laughter! Both the #mom & #son are doing magnificent, fabulous! Hakuna Matata!! once again sending gratitude to the universe!”

Tehseen Poonawalla, is an entrepreneur, activist. political analyst, co-anchor of Bhai vs Bhai’ and a columnist. His articles have been published in several leading newspapers and magazines. Tehseen is a keen observer of emerging socio-political trends. He is a regular guest on prominent television news channels articulating his viewpoints on matters of national importance.Tehseen and his brother Shehzad jointly participated in two political debate series, Bhai vs Bhai (2018) in Zee News and 2 Bhai 2 Rukh (2019) in Zee Urdu. In December last year, the couple had announced their pregnancy with a sweet photo from their maternity photoshoot and wrote, “Our Perfect Trio. @mvadera & I are elated to announce that we are welcoming Baby Poonawalla This Spring Of 2023. #blessed #babyonboard #photooftheday.”Tehseen and Monicka have been married since 2016. Monicka is a cousin of Robert Vadra, who is married to Rahul Gandhi's sister, Priyanka.

