Tej Sapru roped in for 'Baal Shiv'

Mumbai, Jan 10 Well-known actor Tej Sapru will be seen portraying the role of Prajapati Daksh in the mythological show 'Baal Shiv'.

Excited to be a part of the show, Tej Sapru shares: "I am an ardent Shiv Bhakt. I am always up for projects which are associated with Mahadev. For me, Lord Shiva is everything, so when the makers of 'Baal Shiv' approached me for the role, I did not even think twice and got on board with the show."

Tej Sapru, who had done several Bollywood projects including films such as 'Gupt', 'Mohra', 'Sirf Tum' and TV shows like 'Qubool Hai', 'Saat Phere' and 'Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli', is all set to play a powerful role in the mythological drama.

Prajapati Daksh is said to be one of the sons of Brahma and father of Sati.

Elaborating on Prajati Daksh's character, the actor adds: "Prajapati Daksh is a very powerful and strong character. Almost 15 years ago, I had played the same role in a 3D film which is still being shown at Maa Ambe temple, and I know what importance this character holds in the story. Prajapati Daksh is the son of Lord Brahma, who was also known to be the supreme King of the Universe. Opposite to what I am in real life, my character is anti-Shiv, as according to the mythology, Lord Shiva chopped off Lord Brahma's fifth head."

He continues: "So, to seek revenge, Daksh always had hatred for Mahadev. But when he gets to know his daughter Sati (played by Shivya Pathania) is head over heels in love with Mahadev, he creates a lot of havoc, bringing in a lot of drama in the track, which leads to some uncertain twists in the tale."

'Baal Shiv' airs on &TV.

