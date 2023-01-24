Telugu actor Sudheer Varma dies by suicide at 33

Telugu actor Sudheer Varma allegedly died by suicide on Monday, January 23 , at his residence in Visakhapatnam. He was 33 years old. Director Venky Kudumla took to Twitter to share a photo of Sudheer and said that 'he shouldn't have done this.' Sudheer's co-stars expressed their shock over his sudden demise.

Sudheer Varma acted in Telugu films such as Kundanapu Bomma and Second Hand. The actor was, reportedly, under mental pressure over personal issues. He decided to end his life in his hometown. A spokesperson from the family told The Times of India, "He had been struggling for a while to get good roles.”He also acted in a web series titled Shoot Out At Alair. Sudheer Varma's funeral is likely to take place today in Visakhapatnam.