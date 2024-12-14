Telugu film writer Chinni Krishna defends Allu Arjun, calls his arrest "fabricated" case

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 14 : Actor Allu Arjun was granted interim bail on December 13 by the Telangana High Court, after being arrested in connection with a tragic incident that took place during the premiere of his film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'.

The actor had been detained following the death of a woman named Revathi and the injury of her son during a chaotic scene outside Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4.

The incident unfolded as the actor arrived at the venue for the film's screening, attracting a large and excited crowd eager to catch a glimpse of him.

The situation reportedly spiralled out of control when Allu Arjun waved to the crowd from the sunroof of his vehicle.

Authorities claim that this provoked the crowd, resulting in a stampede-like situation. Police allege that the actor's actions, combined with the pushing of the crowd by his security team to clear a path for the vehicle, led to the fatal accident.

According to police, despite being warned about the large gathering and potential risks, Allu Arjun's team failed to take immediate action.

The police further pointed out that the actor remained inside the theatre for over two hours, while the situation outside deteriorated. "His team was intimated to take him back citing a large public gathering but they didn't act on it, and Allu Arjun was there inside the theatre for more than two hours. Therefore, it is clear that adequate police bandobast was in place, it was his actions which led to this unfortunate incident," the police said.

In the wake of the arrest, the actor's lawyer, Ashok Reddy, expressed frustration with the delay in his client's release despite the High Court's order. He called it an "illegal detention" and vowed to pursue further legal action. "They received an order copy from the High Court but despite that, they didn't release the accused. They will have to answer... as of now, he has been released," Reddy stated.

Allu Arjun, who was detained in Chanchalguda Central Jail, was released on a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

The actor's release was met with heightened security, with fans and media gathering outside the jail. Upon his release, Allu Arjun thanked his supporters and fans for their unwavering love. "I thank everyone for the love and support. I want to thank all my fans. There is nothing to worry about. I am fine. I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate. I would like to once again express my condolences to the family. It was an unfortunate incident," the actor said.

He also emphasized the accidental nature of the incident, reaffirming his support for the bereaved family. "I'm a law-abiding citizen, there's nothing to worry, all is well... condolences to the family... it was an accident, nothing like that happened before, I have extended all support to her family... thank you to all of you," he added.

Writer Chinni Krishna also came to the actor's defence, labelling the arrest as a "fabricated" case orchestrated by the government and police.

"It is a case fabricated by the government and police," he said.

His comments add to the ongoing debate surrounding the incident, with several political figures and celebrities expressing their support for the actor.

Among the supporters were Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president KTR, and actors Rashmika Mandanna and Varun Dhawan among others.

The tragic incident has garnered widespread attention, with many raising questions about the role of public gatherings and celebrity appearances in such situations.

Prior to his arrest, Allu Arjun had expressed his shock and sorrow over the incident, stating that it took him several hours to process the tragedy.

"The incident that took place in the Sandhya theatre is very unfortunate... I'm shocked. It took me hours to process it and respond to the incident. I couldn't process it psychologically. It took me around 10 hours. We all blanked out when we heard the news," he had shared during the success meet of 'Pushpa 2'.

