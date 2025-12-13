'Tenu Zyada Mohabbat' song from 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 : 'Tenu Zyada Mohabbat' song from Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday-starrer 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' was released on Saturday.

With music by Vishal-Shekhar and lyrics by Kumaar, the song was sung by Talwiinder. Check out the track here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zkxqy33NGm0&list=RDZkxqy33NGm0&start_radio=1

Talking about the tune, Talwiinder shared, "Tenu Zyada Mohabbat is very close to my heart. Being part of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and creating it with Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan feels truly special."

Sharing his thoughts on the track, Kartik Aaryan said, "Love has many shades, and heartbreak is one of them. Tenu Zyada Mohabbat explores this vulnerable side of love. One thing I really love about the song is that it has a melodious tune that you will never forget, and lyrics that will always resonate with believers of true love. The composition of Vishal - Sheykhar is yet again magical. The cherry on top is Talwiinder's beautiful voice that is tailor made for the song. The track makes for a great addition to our Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri's album, and I'm sure this tune will grow on audiences beat by beat."

'Tenu Zyada Mohabbat' is out now on all major streaming platforms, and the music video is available on Saregama's official YouTube channel.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri' is presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora.

Besides Kartik and Ananya, the film also features Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta. It will hit the theatres on December 25.

Kartik and Ananya were last seen together in the film 'Pati Patni Aur Voh.'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor