Tere Ishk Mein OTT Release: When and Where to Stream Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s Romantic Film

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer enjoyed a record breaking opening amongst romantic films of the year. Film opened on Rs. 16 cr and Tere Ishk Mein has beaten the lifetime collections of his cult classic, Raanjhanaa. The Aanand L Rai directorial had collected Rs.87.26 crore at the worldwide box office. And in India, it collected Rs.60.35 crore net (Rs.77.37 crore gross). After ruling the box office now, film is all set to release on OTT platform, allowing viewers to experience this heartfelt love story.

Film was released on November 28, 2025 ad was also screened at Gala Premiere section at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. If you have missed watching this film in theaters, then film will be streaming on Netflix from January 23, 2026.

About Tere Ishk Mein

Film revolves around Shankar a passionate lover and a toxic lover Mukti a girl with ambition of becoming psychology student. Mukti wants to prove her thesis that anger can be managed by therapy. However, during the process Shankar falls in love but Mukti rejects him. Years later, their past resurfaces when Shankar is an Air Force pilot and Mukti, a counselor. Set against the backdrop of Banaras and Bollywood, this intense romance explores how love and ego clash, leading to heartbreak, betrayal, and lasting damage.

With Tere Ishk Mein, the actor returns to the unforgettable world of Raanjhanaa and recently, he took audiences on a nostalgic trip by sharing an iconic still from the 2013 release, highlighting the connection between two worlds. Tere Ishk Mein perfectly weaves powerful emotions of love, betrayal and vengeance, and Dhanush pulls them off with his brilliant acting finesse. His performance highlights his strong hold on subtle acting, emotions and his understanding of the character - all of which make Shankar even more compelling.

Directed by Aanand L Rai and elevated by AR Rahman’s immersive soundtrack, Tere Ishk Mein is currently running in theatres