'Tere Ishk Mein' teaser narrates Dhanush, Kriti Sanon's intense love story, movie to hit theatres on November 28

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 : The much-awaited teaser of Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Tere Ishk Mein' is finally out to offer a glimpse into a love story of rebels.

Billed as the spiritual sequel to Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor starrer 'Raanjhanaa', 'Tere Ishk Mein' is directed by Anand L Rai, while the music is composed by AR Rahman.

The two-minute and four-second teaser opened with the Haldi ceremony of Kriti Sanon, which was gatecrashed by Dhanush.

With a swollen eye and bruises over the nose, Dhanush steps towards Kriti Sanon with a monologue describing his sorrow for the passing of his father.

Dhanush, with anger in his eyes, starts pouring the holy Ganga water on Kriti, asking her to wash away her old sins before starting on a new chapter in her life.

It was followed by the flashback scenes of Dhanush and Kriti Sanon as they fall in love with each other. At the end, Dhanush curses Kriti Sanon in anger and says, "May Shankar bless you with a son. Then you'll understand that the ones who die for love. They, too, are somebody's son," as shown in the teaser.

T-Series, the leading music label in India, shared the teaser of the movie on their Instagram handle on Wednesday.

The film is slated to release in theatres on November 28, 2025.

Director Aanand L Rai first revealed the project on the 10th anniversary of 'Raanjhanaa', his 2013 romantic drama that also starred Dhanush in a leading role.

The teaser released along with the announcement featured a brief, intense monologue from Dhanush, set against the backdrop of narrow alleys and rising tension."Pichli baar toh Kundan tha, maan gaya. Par iss baar Shankar ko kaise rokoge?" he says, signalling a new and more volatile character in this instalment.

Tere Ishk Mein is produced under the banners of Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow Productions. Producers include Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.

