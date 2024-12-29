"Tere varga sach mein hor koi na", Akshay Kumar wishes wife Twinkle Khanna on her birthday with a funny twist

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 : Bollywood star Akshay Kumar penned a heartfelt birthday wish for his wife Twinkle Khanna. He shared an adorable video of Twinkle in which she was seen dancing joyfully, giving a glimpse of the different sides of her personality.

The 'Housefull' actor wished his wife, author, Twinkle Khanna in a unique way on her 51st birthday. Taking to Instagram, Akshay Kumar posted an edited clip of Twinkle Khanna which showcased the two sides of her personality.

The video started with the words, "What everyone thinks my wife is like...". It is followed by the actress sitting on a chair at home enjoying the sun with a book. A lit candle and her beverage among other things were kept on the table in front of her.

The video then had the words "But what she's really like" which was followed by Twinkle dancing her heart out in green pants and a black shirt.

Penning a heartfelt birthday note, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Happy Birthday, Tina.You're not just a sport; you're the whole game. I've learned so much from youhow to laugh until my stomach hurts (and you're almost always the reason for it), how to sing my heart out when a favorite song plays on the radio, and how to dance just because I feel like. Tere varga sach mein hor koi na."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEJhoNDN1cD/

The fans and followers of the actress flocked to the comment section to extend their birthday wishes.

It also included several celebrities including Diana Penty, Nargis Fakhri and Arjun Kapoor.

"Happy Happy" wrote Diana Penty.

Nargis expressed her reaction with a laughing and fire emoji.

"Tina Ka Tandav" wrote Arjun Kapoor.

Akshay and Twinkle tied the knot on January 17, 2001. They are proud parents of a son named Aarav and a daughter named Nitara, who was born in 2012.

Twinkle quit acting in 2001 after starring in a string of films. She ventured into writing in 2015 and released her first book titled 'Mrs Funnybones'. She followed it up with an anthology of stories titled 'The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad' in 2017 and 'Pyjamas Are Forgiving', which came out in 2018. In 2023, she came up with 'Welcome to Paradise' book.

She was chosen as the winner in the Popular Fiction category of Crossword Book Award 2024 recently.

Akshay congratulated Twinkle in a hilarious way. He pulled her leg while appreciating and congratulating on winning the Crossword Popular Choice Award.

"My trophy wife literally. But she earns her own accolades. So proud of my Crossword Popular Choice Award winner," he captioned his Instagram story.

Twinkle took to Instagram and posted a video of her receiving the award.

She captioned the post, "Last night, Welcome to Paradise won the Crossword Book Award 2024 in the Popular Fiction category and I decided to celebrate. Among the goodies in one of the hampers was a chocolate cake. I sliced a piece, left it on the coffee table, and when I came backMr Jeeves, had consumed it. This led to a midnight dash to the vet to get my 'celebration' pumped out of his stomach."

"These things only happen to me, which is why I'll never run out of stories. Mr Jeeves is a little tired but fine, and so am I. A big shout out to my friend and editor, @chikisarkar We fight over every story but, dare I say, produce some winners. PS Since Freddie Mercury and his music play a prominent role in Welcome to Paradise, I thought this was the perfect song," concluded her note.

