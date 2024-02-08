Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Censor Board Reduce Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's 36-Sec Long Kissing Scene

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are gearing up for their first collaboration in the upcoming film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, set to hit the screens on February 9. While their on-screen chemistry has become the talk of the town, the Censor Board recently intervened, directing the makers to trim a lengthy kissing scene in the movie. As per the CBFC certificate, the kissing scene, initially spanning 36 seconds, has been cut by 25 per cent, reducing it to a 27-second duration after a 9-second edit. Additionally, the board has requested the substitution of the word 'Daru' with 'Drink' in another modification.Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya marks the debut of directors Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. It is set to depict a love story between a human and a robot, with Kriti playing the latter.

In terms of work front, Kriti Sanon won the National Award last year for her stellar performance in the Netflix original Mimi. The film also starred Sai Tamhankar and Pankaj Tripathi. Shahid Kapoor was recently seen in the action thriller film Bloody Daddy. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film streamed on the OTT platform Jio Cinema. Kriti, on the other hand, was last seen in the action thriller film Ganapath - A Hero Is Born. Kriti will also be seen in The Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh