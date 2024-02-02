'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya': Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's love anthem 'Tum Se' unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 : Makers of the upcoming romantic drama film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' on Friday unveiled the love anthem 'Tum Se'.

Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram and treated fans with a song video.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Tum Se...kiran dhoop ki. #TumSe Song Out Now! #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya in cinemas this Valentine's week, 9th February 2024!"

The video is filled with Shahid and Kriti Sanon's characters prepping for their wedding and romantic moments.

The song is sung by Sachin-Jigar, Raghav Chaitanya, and Varun Jain, while the lyrics penned by Indraneel. Sachin-Jigar have also composed the music.

Recently, the makers unveiled the film's official trailer and two tracks 'Laal Peeli Akhiyaan' and 'Akhiyaan Gulaab' which received good responses from the audience.

In the film, Shahid Kapoor plays a robot scientist who develops feelings and finally marries Kriti's character, Sifra, a highly intelligent female robot.

The trailer showcased that he eventually fell in love with the robot.

The film 'Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar have produced it.

The film will be out in theatres on February 9 and it also features legendary actor Dharmendra.

