'Teri Mitti' composer Arko collabs with Kumar Sanu's son, Jaan Kumar Sanu for 'Sutta'

Mumbai, March 24 Doctor-turned-music composer Arko Pravo Mukherjee, who is known for songs like 'Nazam Nazam', 'Teri Mitti' 'Dariya' ('Baar Baar Dekho') and others, is collaborating with Jaan Kumar Sanu, the son of veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu for a new single titled 'Sutta'.

The track is an RnB single and will also feature debutante artiste Ravleen. The poster of the song was unveiled on Friday. Expressing his excitement on the same, Arko said: "I am very thankful to the audience for being so kind to me since my debut in 'Jism 2'. Most of my films, maximum of my songs, the audience has given so much love, from 'Jism 2', 'Yaariyan', 'Teri Mitti', 'O Desh Mere' and now 'Kora Sa Chehra', and most of it is soulful music."

He further mentioned: "So, my fans, well-wishers, and the audience have associated me with soulful, romantic, emotional, and patriotic music. But in this case, we are having fun, we are taking a departure, and this is out of my comfort zone. This is a new kind of RnB sound, a new vibe altogether, and it's witty with a message, but in a totally fun way. So I hope today's youth who are so aware as they have everything in their phone, in a click of a button, I hope this connects with them."

Taking to Instagram, Arko treated fans to the poster of 'Sutta', featuring him, Jaan, and Riya Roy. In the poster, Arko is dressed in a black T-shirt topped with a white fur coat. Jaan Sanu can be seen in brown attire.

