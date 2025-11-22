Tessa Thompson talks about her bond with Michael B Jordan, says "Jordan and I began our onscreen relationship playing soulmates"

Washington DC [US], November 22 : Actress Tessa Thompson made a joke about her dating life and that of her former costar, Michael B. Jordan, during a recent event. The actress spoke about the pair's special connection while honouring Jordan at the American Cinematheque Awards, reported People.

The pair starred as husband and wife in the 'Creed' film series.

During the American Cinematheque Awards, an annual event that specifically honoured Jordan this year, Thompson gave a speech, opening up about her special connection with Jordan, both on film and behind the scenes, after they worked together for all three Creed films.

"Mr. Jordan and I began our onscreen relationship playing soulmates, Adonis and Bianca Creed, over a decade ago," the actress said.

"And for better or worse, it is to date the longest relationship that either of us has ever been in," she jokingly continued, adding, "That's showbiz, baby," as per the outlet.

She talked about their shared unconventional bonding experiences while working together, which she thinks ultimately helped solidify their friendship.

"We even, actually, as our character couple, went to therapy together, something that many couples should do, but don't," she said.

"So the point is, I know my work husband extremely well," Thompson added.

"I have watched my workplace spouse evolve immensely and grow tremendously, but at the same time, not change one bit," Thompson then said of Jordan, according to People.

"He's still the same kind, humble, liable to hug someone when entering a room, strong and sensitive human being that he was many moons ago, when we met in a casting office somewhere in the valley, and someone said, 'Now have chemistry,' " the star continued.

"I knew instantly who he was, somehow, and I loved him. He felt familiar. Why? I don't know," she added.

Thompson talked about Jordan's work ethic, stating, "You treat crew like a community. Everyone's seen and heard. You embody excellence without ego."

"You are what it means when power meets empathy, something that sadly is in short supply. And you lead with heart, not armor, which is effectively what makes you steal the hearts of so many," she further said.

Thompson continued, "The first time I met you, years and years ago, you toiled away at changing your body for the first Creed film, at learning a new and very physical skill with complete dedication and humility. And I watched you then grow into an iconic character that audiences would root for."

"Personally, never has it been easier to sit in one's corner and feel invested in their success than it has been with you, MBJ. For me, it is merely life imitating art. So congratulations on the honor. It's so, so richly deserved," Thompson concluded her speech, according to People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor