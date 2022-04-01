'Thaan Liya' from 'Dasvi' inspires you to chase dreams

Mumbai, April 1 'Thaan Liya', the second song from the Abhishek Bachchan-starrer 'Dasvi', was released on Friday.

The track features a moving and motivational melody that presents Abhishek's character in the film striving hard to prepare for his 10th board exams. With sheer dedication by his side, he browses through piles of books in pursuit of his mission.

The song also features Nimrat Kaur, who seems to be fighting her own battles as she takes over the chief minister's chair and discovers the world of politics. We also catch a glimpse of Yami Gautam's strict IPS officer.

In addition to invoking a sense of soaring pride, the song features powerful lyrics which reinstate the faith that anything is possible if we set out to achieve it. The track is composed by music director duo Sachin-Jigar with lyrics furnished by Ashish Pandit.

Sukhwinder Singh has gone behind the mic for the song along with Tanishkaa Sanghvi and Sachin-Jigar.

'Dasvi', a Maddock Films production, presented by Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan, has been directed by Tushar Jalota, and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bake My Cake Films.

The film will be available to stream on Jio Cinema and Netflix from April 7.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor