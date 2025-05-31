Thailand’s Opal Suchata Chuangsri Wins Miss World 2025

Thiland's Opal Suchata Chuangsri has won the 72nd crown of Miss world 2025. The event was held today at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Telangana, Hyderabad at 6:30 pm. Miss World 2025 began with 108 contestants. This year the miss world was hosted by 2016 Stephanie Del Valle and Indian television personality Sachiin Kumbhar, the grand finale brought together 108 contestants from around the globe.

After many elimination round the finalist was put through the questioning round by the judge panel.After carful assement teh Thiland's Opal Suchata Chuangsri was decleared as the winner. Miss Martinique Aurélie Joachim announced as the 3rd Runner Up, Miss Poland Maja Klajda was the 2nd Runner Up, and Miss Ethiopia Hasset Dereje Admassu was the 1st Runner Up. Miss Thailand Suchata Chuangsri won the competition, capturing hearts worldwide with her performance in fast-track events and a powerful answer during the Q&A. Representing grace, intelligence, and compassion, she will now serve as the 72nd Miss World. Her victory is a proud moment for Thailand and an inspiration to millions.

For the ceremony, Suchata donned a white gown adorned with opal-like florals. The gown symbolised both healing and strength. The event saw the reigning Miss World Krystyna Pyszkova from the Czech Republic pass on her crown to the new titleholder.

Chuangsri beat 107 other national winners from around the world. This marks Thailand’s first win in the beauty pageant arena.

Who is Opal Suchata Chuangsri?

Model and International Relations student Opal Suchata Chuangsri aspires to be an Ambassador, with interests in Psychology and Anthropology. A volunteer for breast cancer organizations, Opal was deeply moved when a supporter credited her inspiration for their cancer-free recovery, a sentiment that resonated after her own surgery at 16, which made her realize her biggest fear was losing the chance to live her dreams.

Opal's unique talents include playing the ukulele backwards, and she shares her life with sixteen cats and five dogs. Her personal motto is: "To know that one life has breathed easier because you have lived, this is to have succeeded."+++