Thalapathy Vijay’s first look from Leo is ferocious

Leo, starring Lokesh Kanagaraj, is a highly anticipated movie by Thalapathy Vijay. On the occasion of the actor's birthday, the movie's first look poster was released today. The Leo poster depicts Thalapathy Vijay in his ferocious action-hero persona, engaging in a high-stakes combat scene in a jungle with a wolf trailing behind him. The sign says, "In the world of untamed rivers, calm waters either become divine Gods or dreaded demons."

Leo brings together Vijay and Trisha once again after a gap of 15 years. The film also boasts an ensemble star cast, including Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist, along with Arjun, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, Gautham Menon, Priya Anand, Mathew Thomas, Sandy master, and others in pivotal roles.Leo has been produced by SS Lalit Kumar from Seven Screen Studio and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy. It features cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa, editing by Philomin Raj, and dance choreography by Dinesh. The music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. This is Anirudh Ravichander's third collaboration with Lokesh after Master and Vikram.Leo also marks Anirudh Ravichander's third collaboration with Vijay after Kaththi and Master.