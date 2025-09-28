Thamma's First Song 'Tum Mere Na Huye': Madhubanti Bagchi Delivers a Chartbuster as Rashmika Mandanna Sets the Screen on Fire!

Turn up the volume, because Madhubanti Bagchi strikes again and this time, she’s bringing the feels with her new song ‘Tum Mere Na Huye’ from Thamma. Featuring Ayushman Khuranna, and Rashmika Mandana, the track is all soul and brings the standalone appeal to the movie which is all set to be your next obsession. Madhubanti has often been described as the “voice of a generation,” and with this release, she proves exactly why. There’s something about her voice, equal parts haunting and hopeful, that hits you right where it matters. One moment you’re smiling, the next you’re dancing, and before you know it, you’ve got it on repeat. That’s the Madhubanti effect.

The makers dropped the teaser of Tum Mere Na Huye, leaving fans in awe by its melody and the sizzling chemistry between the lead pair. The horror comedy will be released on Diwali this year. The makers unveiled the trailer of Thamma at a grand event in Mumbai, with Stree star Shraddha Kapoor among the attendees. Sharing the trailer, the makers wrote, “A forgotten legend from our folklore, #Thamma takes centre stage this Diwali. Maddock Horror Comedy Universe presents a bloody love story, produced by Dinesh Vijan & Amar Kaushik and directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. In cinemas worldwide on 21st October." Rashmika Mandanna’s Tadaka revives a thousand-year-old legend, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Yakshaashan makes a bone-chilling declaration, and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Alok finds himself with bloodshot eyes, no pulse, sunlight burning his skin. From there, the trailer explodes into a never-before-seen spectacle with VFX that is off the charts.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Falara. Produced jointly by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, it serves as the fifth installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana as Alok, Rashmika Mandanna as Tadaka, Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Yakshasan, and Paresh Rawal as Ram Bajaj Goyal. Supporting roles include Faisal Malik, Geeta Aggarwal, Sanjay Dutt, Diana Penty, and Vijay Raaz. Additionally, Varun Dhawan makes a cameo appearance as Bhaskar/Bhediya