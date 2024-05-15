"Thank you for your gracious words": Twinkle Khanna shares mother Dimple Kapadia's reaction to Zeenat Aman's post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 : Following Zeenat Aman's latest post featuring Dimple Kapadia, Twinkle Khanna, daughter of the latter has reacted with a thank you message on behalf of her mother.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Twinkle re-shared Zeenat's post and wrote, "What a lovely picture and mom says thank you for your gracious words."

Zeenat took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday and shared a throwback picture with Kapadia and director Joy Mukherjee from the sets of her film.

She talked about her bond with 'Bobby' fame Dimple Kapadia and recalled that she supported her during a difficult phase of her life.

Zeenat wrote in the caption, "I can't recollect where this picture was taken, but it quite certainly had something to do with the film Chhailla Babu. Perhaps it's a bts shot from set. I say this because while the chairs scream "production", I'm in my own clothes not a costume. With me are the director of the film Joy Mukherjee and the effervescent Dimple Kapadia, who must have been visiting set as she was married to the lead actor."

Recalling how they both got "big career breaks", she added, "Dimple and I both got big career breaks thanks to Raj Kapoor. She as a teenager, when she was cast in and as Bobby. Whereas I was able to deliver a blow to my "western image" thanks to SSS."

The 'Ajanabee' actor recalled how Dimple Kapadia supported her during the difficult time and mentioned, "This isn't a post about Dimple's talent though she has that in spades, it's about the little I saw of her character. During a very difficult phase in my life she was one of a mere handful of people who publicly stood by me."

"This despite the criticism and scrutiny of her own life that the decision invited! In those trying times she revealed to me a strength of character that I admire to date. I don't believe she is on Instagram, but perhaps @twinklerkhanna will pass on my love to her. Truly, a wave of appreciation washed over me when I found this picture some days ago," she added.

Talking about divas work front, Zeenat Aman became a household name during the 70s and 80s after bagging the title Miss Asia Pacific International pageant in 1970. She is known for her bold personality, and was one of the actors who set the fashion trend with her satirical choices.

Zeenat has given several hits such as 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram', 'Don', 'Yaadon ki Baraat', 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna', 'Qurbani, Dostana', 'Dharam Veer', among others.

Zeenat will be seen in 'Bun Tikki'.

The film is directed by Faraz Arif Ansari and also stars actor Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, and Marijke Desouza will produce the film under the umbrella of Manish Malhotra's Stage 5 Productions.

The film also stars Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol.

Dimple Kapadia made her acting debut as a teenager in the 1973 romantic movie 'Bobby' starring Rishi Kapoor, and has acted in several successful films during her career, including Christopher Nolan's sci-fi thriller 'Tenet'.

She acted in several films and some of her notable works include 'Saagar', 'Ram Lakhan', and 'Batwara', 'Rudaali', among others.

She recently impressed the audience with her performance in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', which also stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

