'Thar' trailer fuses Spaghetti Western with rustic Rajasthan

Mumbai, April 18 The trailer of the upcoming OTT film 'Thar', starring Anil Kapoor and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, was released on Monday.

The film traces the journey of Siddharth, an antique dealer in a remote village in Rajasthan that has of late been witness to a series of violent killings. As the local cop Surekha Singh investigates these killings he crosses paths with Siddharth.

Talking about the film, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor shared, "The wait is almost over and we're very excited to be handing our film over to audiences all over the world . We've paid attention to the little details and they have added up to create a world and a narrative that is unique. Netflix is the perfect platform for 'Thar' to reach audiences globally who will connect with the film."

Anil Kapoor spoke about working with his son again after 'AK Vs AK', "I love working with young and new talent and with 'Thar' bringing onboard young actors and filmmakers it gives me a completely different perspective on films."

"Returning to Netflix after 'AK vs AK' and the audiences across the globe it traveled to, I can't wait for Thar to premiere on the streaming service and for it to reach people across continents since it's a unique story that audiences anywhere will enjoy," he added.

The film also stars veteran actor Satish Kaushik, who has delivered many successful films with Anil Kapoor in the 1980s and 1990s, and 'Dangal' star Fatima Sana Shaikh and 'Sacred Games' actor Jeetendra Joshi.

Sharing his thoughts on the film, Satish said, "I'm thrilled to be a part of this project and to get the chance to work with Anil ji and the rest of the cast and crew. When I was offered this character, I thought it would be a fantastic opportunity to play the part because it is something I had not done before in my acting career."

For Fatima, it was an opportunity to try something completely different, as she said, " I've got the opportunity to work on a very distinct character that I haven't played in the past."

She further said, "Working with Raj Singh Chaudhary, Harshvarrdhan, Anil sir, Satish sir and Jitendra Joshi was lovely. As always, I am excited to collaborate with Netflix again and am looking forward to how the audiences react to this film and to my character."

Director Raj Singh Chaudhary calls the film, "a unique and engaging genre" that he's "extremely excited to present to the audience".

He said, "This film has taken many years to come into fruition and has been an enthralling experience from beginning to end. Working with such powerhouse performers and team has been a wonderful journey for me and I am looking forward to this film reaching audiences globally through Netflix."

The film is set to premiere on Netflix on May 6.

