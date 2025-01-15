‘Tharunam’ unit postpones release; New release date to be announced later

Chennai, Jan 15 The makers of director Arvindh Srinivasan’s Tamil film ‘Tharunam’, featuring actors Kishen Das and Smruthi Venkat in the lead, have now chosen to postpone the release of the film to another date.

The film, which released on Tuesday for a brief period, is to be withdrawn and relaunched on another day as the makers say they could get only a limited number of screens to screen their film to audiences.

Director Aravindh Srinivasan, who took to social media to make the announcement, put out a poster that read, “Due to delays in certification, Tharunam’s release faced limited screens. Thanks to your positive response, we’ve decided to relaunch the film soon on a larger scale! Stay tuned for a new release date!”

‘Tharunam’ is a thriller film with a love story packaged inside it. A complete entertainer, the film has no social messaging but will feature a relevant social issue. The thrilling situation is because of a relationship, the director had disclosed in an earlier interview to IANS.

Arvindh said, “This genre is not new. but the way I have attempted to narrate this story in this genre will be totally different. Imagine setting off from home with an intention to resolve a problem. Enroute, if you happen to have an accident and it becomes a problem, which of the two problems will you focus on? You will have to handle both. This story will exactly be on those lines.”

The film, which has Kishen Das playing an officer in the Cobra unit of the CRPF, was shot in 37 days in and around Chennai. Originally, the Tharunam unit had plans to shoot in Kashmir but considering the sinus problem of Smruthi Venkat, who plays the heroine in the film, the unit dropped the idea.

