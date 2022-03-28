'That's how we do it' Will Smith's son Jaden reacts to dad's smacking Chris Rock

Chris Rock and Will Smith had an altercation during the 2022 Oscar telecast. Smith walked up to the stage and slapped comic artiste Chris Rock over his humorous remark on Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The video of the whole incident has gone viral on social media.

Will Smith won the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for portraying Venus and Serena Williams' father in 'King Richard' during tonight's 2022 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27.

Reacting to this, Will Smith and Jaden's Pinkett's eldest son, Jaden Smith on his Twitter said "And That’s How We Do It (sic)." after which many supported the star kid while many criticized him.

And That’s How We Do It — Jaden (@jaden) March 28, 2022

A Twitter user said, on world peace, and asked "So which is it? (sic)."



So which is it?https://t.co/UzW7xgNni8 — Garage League (@GarageLeague1) March 28, 2022

Another user shared a clip from Chloe and Halle's song, Do It, and asked, "Do what?"

A Twitter user said, "Just a reminder your dad initially laughed at the joke(sic)."

Just a reminder your dad initially laughed at the joke… — Skyler Shuler (@SkylerShuler) March 28, 2022

Smith while accepting his award got emotional and apologized after he slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife. "I want to apologize to the Academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees," Smith said with tears in his eyes. "This is a beautiful moment and I'm not crying for winning an award, it's not about winning an award for me," she shared before honoring his cast and crew.