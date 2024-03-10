The 30th Year of Isha Mahashivratri Themed “Kashi” ended with the presence Of Sadhguru, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Shankar Mahadevan

The Mahashivratri celebrations at Isha Yoga Center transcend language, nationality, religion, and culture, a rare unifying spectacle, and a great need for the present-day world. The methods offered here are unique, with four paths - Bhakti, Kriya, Karma, and Gyan. This comprehensive approach satisfies the thirst and anxiety of every individual on the planet,” said Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar, while inaugurating as the Guest of Honor at the nightlong Mahashivratri celebrations in Coimbatore at Sadhguru’s Isha Yoga Center on March 8th. The annual nightlong cultural extravaganza began at 6 pm on Friday (March 8) and continued till 6 am on March 9. Dhankhar was accompanied by his wife and second lady of India, Dr Sudhesh Dhankhar.

Sadhguru received the Vice President at the Yoga Center where the Vice President, along with his wife and other dignitaries, attended the Pancha Bhuta Kriya (cleansing of the five elements) conducted by Sadhguru at the Dhyanalinga, a unique and powerful energy form consecrated by Sadhguru as a doorway to liberation.

He was then accompanied to the Mahashivaratri venue- at the iconic Adiyogi, the main venue for the celebrations. Shri Dhankhar offered Kailash Teertham to the Yogeshwar Linga, where he inaugurated the night long celebrations by lighting the Mahayoga Yagna to symbolize the spread of Yoga around the world.

Earlier, VP Dhankar was on a day-long visit to Bengaluru. He visited the ISRO Satellite Integration and Testing Establishment (ISITE) in the city and interacted with the scientific community at the campus.

The Mahashivratri festival at Isha Yoga Center, Coimbatore, presented a diverse array of performances ranging from renowned artists to folk performers, hip-hop, rap artists, drummers, and bands from across the globe on Friday night.



“You are not only inspiring young people to practice but also inspiring them to take Yoga to all corners of the world,” Dhankhar said. Dhankhar remarked, “In a divided and inpatient world, Sadhguru emanates compassion and inclusiveness. His focus on issues that are genuine to humanity and the planet has earned him accolades all over.”

The artists’ performance began with an enchanting performance by Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan, whose soulful rendition set the tone for the festivities. Renowned musician and vocalist, Padma Shri Shankar Mahadevan took the stage next and enthralled the audience with his rendition of "Ekadantaya Vakratundaya" followed by the powerful "Shiv Tandav Strota." The performance reached its peak when Sadhguru and singer Sandeep Narayan joined Mahadevan for a joint performance. The trio sang the song on Cauvery "Cauvery Thai," penned down by Sadhguru. The song was half sung in Tamil and half in Kannada in an ode to Cauvery.

Thiru RN Ravi, Honorable Governor of Tamil Nadu, Sri Indrasena Reddy, Honorable Governor of Tripura, Shri Banwarilal Purohit, Honorable Governor of Punjab, Thiru L Murugan, Honorable Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, were also present on the occasion.

The Mahashivratri celebrations began with the Linga Bhairavi Utsav Murti procession and Maha Aarti. Talking about the great night of Shiva, Sadhguru explained that there is a natural upsurge of energy on the night of Mahashivratri, which human beings alone are privileged to make use of because we have a vertical spine. Being at Isha, which is located at 11 degrees latitude, creates maximum centrifugal energy or upward movement, the natural physical force.

The highlight of the evening was a mesmerizing duet by Carnatic vocalist Sandeep Narayan and singer Prithvi Gandharv, delivering a captivating musical experience. Punjabi folk legend Gurdas Mann, with hip-hop and rap artists, took the stage.

Kashi Theme for celebrations:

The ancient city of Varanasi and its majestic ghats were depicted in the decorations at the iconic Adiyogi, the main venue for Isha’s Mahashivratri festival. Sadhguru revealed the Kashi theme for this year’s celebrations. Correlating the theme of Kashi with the ambience of the Isha Yoga Center, Shri Dhankhar remarked. “The ambiance at Isha Yoga Center is so impactful, with consecrated spaces like Dhyanlinga, Devi Linga Bhairavi, sacred Kunds, and the Adiyogi. The composition reminds me of Kashi and it's wonderful to see Kashi coming at Adiyogi. I felt I was in the ancient city itself.”



Performances:

The performances began with Adiyogi songs by Sounds of Isha, Isha’s homegrown band. Later dance performances by Isha Samskriti enthralled the audience and set the stage for a multitude of diverse performances.

Thousands of devotees thronged the Isha Yoga Center for the mega event. In addition, 1,900 international devotees from 72 nations, and over 4,000 volunteers participated in the mega event. The grand spectacle was broadcast in 22 languages across the globe and was live streamed by over 200 television channels and digital platforms. For the first time, the event was also screened on select movie screens. On this divine occasion, Sadhguru also consecrated over 5 million Rudraksha beads, which will be distributed to devotees and seekers free of cost.