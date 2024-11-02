The Academy celebrates SRK's birthday with 'K3G' iconic scene

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 : As Shah Rukh Khan marks his 59th birthday on Saturday, The Academy took a moment to honour the beloved actor by sharing a memorable scene from the iconic film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.

The post captures the festive spirit and emotional depth of Khan's character, Rahul Raichand, evoking nostalgia among fans.

The scene showcased a grand Diwali celebration at the Raichand mansion, where Shah Rukh makes a dramatic entrance via a helicopter, instantly electrifying the atmosphere.

His mother, Nandini Raichand, portrayed by Jaya Bachchan, feels his presence even before she sees him. Clad in an elegant white sari designed by Manish Malhotra, she shifts her focus from performing aarti for her husband, Yash Raichand, played by Amitabh Bachchan, to welcoming her son.

As Jaya approaches the entrance, doubt flickers in her eyes until Shah Rukh appears, flashing his signature dimpled smile and playfully asking, "Hey Mom, how do you sense my presence every time before I arrive?" This heartfelt moment culminates with Jaya's emotional smile as she applies a tilak on his forehead, a moment The Academy beautifully captioned: "A mother's intuition is always right."

The Academy further wrote, "Is this SRK's best entry scene?"

This post sparked lively discussions among fans reflecting on the significance of this cherished entry.

Social media lit up with reactions, with one user stating, "@theacademy This is one of the most ICONIC moments in Indian cinema ever!."

Another wrote, "The biggest superstar in the world."

Karan Johar, the film's director, also shared the post, commenting, "This post made me smile wide."

Released in 2001, 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' is a star-studded classic featuring talents like Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, and Rani Mukerji.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his role in the upcoming crime drama 'King' which reportedly stars his daughter Suhana Khan as well.

Fondly referred to as the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan's ascent to fame began in New Delhi, where he first gained attention in 1989 with the TV series 'Fauji'.

His film career skyrocketed with hits like 'Deewana', 'Darr', and 'Baazigar', but it was 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' that truly cemented his status as a superstar. After a long break, Khan has made a powerful comeback with blockbusters like 'Pathaan', 'Jawan' and 'Dunki', reaffirming his title as the King of Bollywood.

