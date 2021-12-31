The audience slammed Bigg Boss 15 makers and host Salman Khan for their biased nature towards Umar Riaz

No doubt Umar Riaz is one of the top contestants of Bigg Boss, his friendship with Karan Kundra is the highlight of the show, while his love angle with Rashami is also been loved by the audience. Even though his rivalry with Pratik Sehjpal is the most discussed topic. Umar is getting so much love from the audience, his fan following has also been increased and he has a high chance to win the show because he is one of the strongest amongst others.



But even after performing so well throughout the season, Umar always gets negative reviews from the show host Salman Khan. According to audiences Salman always wants to pull down Umar by giving negative remarks on his performance, which lows the confidence of the latter.

The fans also slammed show host Salman and makers for their biasedness towards their lovable Umar. Many of them said that "We have seen how he keeps putting Umar down and this is so unfair, but this is a pattern of the host wherein every season he keeps targeting one person and this needs to stop." While one of his fans said, "Salman as a host seems to be biased this season and clearly one can see the dislike he has for Umar Riaz he keeps picking him up on Weekend Ka Vaar episode and doesn’t praise him and always puts him down and what’s surprising is that the makers also don’t favor him and are always against him and have no clue what is the issue there and we are sure that he won’t win the show."

While others slammed Salman, saying " I am unable to understand why Salman always picks up on Umar when he hasn’t even done anything. This is the same thing he was doing with Asim where he used to pick on him and not allow him to speak anything and the same he is doing with Umar, seems like he has major problems with the Riaz’s brothers."

Now it will be interesting to watch how makers and the show's host Salman will react to this.