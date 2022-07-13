'The Boys 3' cast opens up on fate of their characters in upcoming season

Mumbai, July 13 Ever since the finale of season 3 of the anti-hero series released on OTT, one question has been raging in the subconscious of the audience will Soldier Boy return in Season 4?

The character had a major showdown with The Boys, but Grace Mallory laid him on the ice to save him. Actors from the show Jensen Ackles, Claudia Doumit and Erin Moriarty recently spoke about the future that the fourth season of the show holds for their respective characters.

Erin Moriarty, who plays Starlight, said that her character has become more powerful than ever before, which will be a gamechanger.

"She has powers maybe that are beyond what she's even aware of," Morirarty said. "The cool thing is Hughie is the person who makes her aware of that and empowers her at that moment. They go through a hiccup where he feels emasculated by her power, and this is him making the redemptive move of empowering her in this amazing moment, where she's able to fly."

Jensen Ackles, who plays the character of Soldier Boy, has "no answer" for the question of Soldier Boy's future.

He said, "I don't think (Eric Kripke) ever wants to close any door. So, keeping that door open a crack for Soldier Boy to use, in whatever capacity that fits, is something that I think he would do as a writer. I don't know what the future holds for Soldier Boy. I think that's all being worked out right now, as to how or when or why that character will be used in the future."

Another question bothering viewers is: Will Victoria Neuman rule over the Vice President's chair? Things will turn dirty if this super-powerful villain does and Homelander supports her in all her evil actions.

Revealing the secret, Claudia Doumit said she's nervous too about the high stakes now, as Victoria is in no way out of danger. "She's right in the eye of the hurricane right now. I'll see when I get the scripts. But she's on a path of, not redemption, but a darker one," Claudia said.

All episodes of The Boys 3 are streaming on Prime Video in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

