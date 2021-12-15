The evergreen love story of Business man Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are the power couple of 2021. The duo left every Bollywood couple behind and gained the first positon with 94% for being dynamic, innovative, successful, prestigious, unique, progressive as well as traditional.

As the duo holds first position in the most powerful couple list of 2021, here's their evergreen love story.



Nita and Mukesh Ambani happened to meet by their families. During an event Mukesh Ambani's father Dhirubhai Ambani saw Nita performing Bharatanatyam dance, right on that moment Dhirubhai Ambani wanted Nita as his daughter-in-law, he later call her to the office which shocked Nita that Dhirubhai Ambani the richest man is calling her to the office. When she went their Dhirubhai Ambani asked Nita to meet his elder son Mukesh Ambani, and guess what Mukesh that time only fell in love with Nita, however Nita didn't had any thoughts about marriage.



Long ago Mukesh Ambani himself told one news portal how he felt when he me Nita, he said, “Nita was really the first girl. I had pretty much made up my mind that this is it, this is my life partner. I could sense in Nita that she was there and not there also".



After the few interactions and meeting the business man himself asked Nita in the car would she like to marry him, he told news portal that "Once when we were driving on Peddar Road, it just occurred to me and said Nita will you marry me, say yes or no now in the car." To this Nita replied, "Yes" but with a condition!

Her condition was that she will marry Mukesh Ambani only after he allows her to work after marriage also and Mukesh happily accepted his lady-love's condition. Since then the couple is living happily together.