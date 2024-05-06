The Family Man Season 3: Shooting Begins for Manoj Bajpayee's Popular Web Series, Details Inside

Manoj Bajpayee, Raj & DK’s started the shooting the third installment of their popular web shows 'The Family Man'. In series Manoj plays the role of Srikant Tiwari a middle-class family man who is a secret officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a wing of India’s National Investigation Agency. First two season of this web show was hit, and fans were eagerly waiting for the third season.

In Season 3, Tiwari will face a significant challenge to national security. Alongside managing his family responsibilities, he will strive to repair his strained relationship with his wife. Time will be of the essence as Tiwari battles a powerful opponent to safeguard his nation's sovereignty.

With Manoj Bajpayee, the third season will see the return of many original cast members, such as Priyamani (portraying Suchitra Tiwari), Sharib Hashmi (J.K. Talpade), Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), and Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), along with the addition of other renowned actors.