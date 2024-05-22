"The film is connected to our mythology": Abhinay Deo on his upcoming film 'Savi'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 : Director Abhinay Deo is all set to come up with his upcoming film 'Savi' which stars Anil Kapoor, Divya Khossla and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Abhinay said, "When I read this script, then I realised that this is connected to Savitri Puran which is in our mythology. She fought with Lord Yamraj (God of Death) and took away her husband's departed soul. So, this film is also about a woman who is forced to take action after her husband is imprisoned for a crime he did not commit."

He added, "Every woman is much more powerful than men. They have power inside which they recognised at some particular time. But, it is about realising whether at home or in a profession."

Talking about the film 'Savi', Abhinay shared, "Savi is a story about a simple girl who has aspirations like a good man, a good family and a well-settled home. But, at some point in her life, she needs to take action for her husband's justice."

Abhinay also shared his opinions on the words 'Homemaker' and 'Housewife'. He feels that 'Homemaker' is a better word than 'Housewife' because people are confused about which woman should we call a housewife, the woman who is living in a house or the woman who is doing household chores to support her husband."

On asking about how he thought that Anil Kapoor was the best actor to play the character, Abhinay said, "Anil sir is the best for this role as the character is very powerful and interesting."

Abhinay said, "Divya can convince the audience as a 'Savi' as she is a simple girl. I recognised vulnerability in Divya."

Recently, the makers of the film unveiled the official trailer of the movie.

The film stars Anil Kapoor, Divya Khossla and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles. The poster shows two sides of Divya's character: one with an innocent smile on her face and the other with a gun in her hand.

The trailer shows Divya portrays Savi, a housewife who is forced to take action after her husband, played by Harshvardhan, is imprisoned for a crime he did not commit. Anil's character assists her in breaking into the prison and rescuing her spouse from death threats that emerge within.

The film was initially titled 'Savi: A Bloody Housewife'.

Earlier, the makers of the upcoming film unveiled its teaser. It opens with Divya's character making a bold confession, stating her intentions to break someone out of a high-security prison in London, describing it as a fortress. This sets the stage for an intense and action-packed story that is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Directed by Abhinay Deo, the film stars Anil Kapoor, Divya Khossla and Harshvardhan Rane in lead roles.

The film is slated to hit cinemas on May 31, 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor