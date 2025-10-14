‘The Glory’ Actor Jung Sung-il Announces Divorce With Wife After Nine-Year Marriage

South Korean actor actor Jung Sung Il , known for the series 'The glory' has now officially ended his marriage nearly a decade togetherness. Jung Sung Il and wife have a child and has decided go their own ways following mutual discussions and have reportedly completed all legal formalities. Jung met his ex-wife through common friend who saw some ups and downs before marriage.

Jung, who has rarely spoken about his personal life and marriage, has over the years, he has balanced family responsibilities with steady work in theater, television, and film. Jung began in theater before transitioning to film and television. His performance as the conflicted husband in The Glory became a defining moment, bringing him widespread recognition.

Jung's career continues to evolve with roles such as a producer in Disney+'s Trigger, where he grapples with ethical dilemmas. He expanded his acting repertoire by taking on his first lead role in the feature film Murderer Report in September. His collaboration with Disney+ continues in the upcoming Made in Korea.

Despite recent personal changes, Jung remains focused on his professional endeavors, embarking on a new chapter in his life and career.