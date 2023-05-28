'The India House': Ram Charan announces Nikhil Siddharth, Anupam Kher starrer pan-India film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28 : 'RRR' actor Ram Charan on Sunday announced a new period pan-India film titled 'The India House' starring Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupam Kher in the lead roles.

Taking to Twitter, Charan shared an announcement video and wrote, "On the occasion of the 140th birth anniversary of our great freedom fighter Veer Savarkar Garu we are proud to announce our pan India film - THE INDIA HOUSE headlined by Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupam Kher ji & director Ram Vamsi Krishna! Jai Hind!"

On the occasion of the 140th birth anniversary of our great freedom fighter Veer Savarkar Garu we are proud to announce our pan India film - THE INDIA HOUSE headlined by Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupam Kher ji & director Ram Vamsi Krishna! Jai Hind!@actor_Nikhil @AnupamPKher… pic.twitter.com/YYOTOjmgkV — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) May 28, 2023

Charan will be producing the film under his new production banner V Mega Pictures.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Soon after he shared the announcement video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"This is going to be Epic," a user wrote.

Another user commented, "GLOBAL HERO - GLOBAL PRODUCER"

"Amazing.. waiting for the release," a user commented.

In the announcement video, Nikhil could be seen holding a briefcase in front of a burning house.

Meanwhile, Charan recently marked his presence at the G20 Summit in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. He attended an event on Film Tourism for Economic Growth and Cultural Preservation.

He will be next seen in director Shankar's upcoming action film 'Game Changer' opposite actor Kiara Advani.

'Game Changer' will release in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

Apart from Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the film also stars SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Srikanth.

The film is slated to release this year.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Nikhil, on the other hand, will be next seen in the upcoming thriller film 'SPY' which is all set to hit the theatres on June 29.

Anupam was recently seen in the thriller film 'IB71' opposite actor Vidyut Jammwal. He will be next seen in director Anurag Basu's upcoming film 'Metro...In Dino' alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor