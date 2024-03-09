'The Karate Kid' director Harald Zwart all set to helm 'Betrayed'

Washington [US], March 9 : Harald Zwart, director of the 2010 reboot 'The Karate Kid', has been set to direct thriller 'Betrayed', which is in development for LA-based production banner Onphaya, reported Deadline.

The film will tell the story of an archaeology professor who discovers old biblical text fragments that shake the foundations of religious thought. Her personal safety and long-held ideals are put to the test as she battles malevolent groups willing to go to any extent to keep the truth hidden from history.

The film is based on a screenplay by Australian writer-director Antony J. Bowman (Paperback Hero), which was inspired by a narrative by Phillip Middleton and Bowman. Peta Johnson will executive-produce the project with Rick Selvage for Onphaya.

"It is important now to bring Betrayed to the screen with its timely yet sometimes controversial themes. It is an action thriller for our times", said Selvage, an executive producer on Amazon series The Wheel of Time.

"Antony Bowman's screenplay bolsters my fascination of single individuals who challenge entrenched systems in their relentless quest for truth, undeterred by any obstacle in their path," added Zwart.

Zwart's credits include One Night at McCool's, box office hit The Karate Kid, The Mortal Instruments and The 12th Man, reported Deadline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor